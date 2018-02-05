Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod was in Hay River over the weekend to make multiple funding announcements.

The Arctic Winter Games will receive $184,750 for cultural programming — the money will pay N.W.T. musicians and dancers as well as performers from across the circumpolar world to perform at the games.

This announcement comes after several N.W.T musicians blasted Arctic Winter Games organizers for calling for musicians to apply without offering to pay.

McLeod said the funding came from several discussions between Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Caroline Cochrane and federal officials.

"Minister Caroline Cochrane was helpful to bring the message to the federal government that it's difficult to raise money in small jurisdictions such as the N.W.T.," he said.

"In this case [Canadian Heritage] Minister Melanie Joly was able to find the resources to make this investment."

Seniors funding

McLeod also announced $331,687 for 15 seniors projects across the territory. The money will go toward cultural programming and building upgrades.

A few examples include the Tlicho Government, which will receive $21,515 so elders can pass traditional knowledge such as paddle making, sewing and beadwork to youth.

The community of Tsiigehtchic will receive $25,000 to build a gazebo to allow "seniors to continue their elders' teas and lunches," according to a news release from the federal government.

In Deline, the Elder Awareness Project will receive $24,250 to provide education around elder abuse, relationships between youth and elders and healthy lifestyles.

All of these projects received money through the federal New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Jean Marie River gets money for clean energy

Jean Marie River will receive $204,000 to make homes in that community more energy efficient.

According to a news release from Natural Resources Canada, the money will specifically go toward homes occupied by low-income residents. The money is part of a larger pot of funding meant to help Canada reduce fossil fuel emissions.

Jean Marie River will work with Arctic Energy Alliance on this initiative, which comes at a total cost of $402,500, including contributions from the community and Arctic Energy Alliance.

The federal government plans to choose a second community next year for another round of funding clean energy funding.