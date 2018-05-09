Charges reduced for 2 in relation to Hay River man's death

Two of four people charged in relation to the 2017 death of a man in Hay River, N.W.T., have had their charges reduced.

Sasha Cayen, 25, is now charged with robbery and manslaughter in the death of Alex Norwegian. Tyler Cayen, 32, is now charged with robbery and with accessory to murder after the fact.

Levi Cayen, 20, and James Thomas, 26, are both still charged with robbery and first-degree murder.

In January, RCMP officers charged all four people with murder and robbery, after Norwegian was found dead in Hay River in December 2017.

"The decision to lay charges is one that rests with police," says Crown attorney Jay Potter, to explain why the charges were reduced for Sasha and Tyler Cayen.

"We prosecute charges we have a reasonable prospect of conviction for."

1 asks to be released on bail

The suspects appeared in N.W.T. Territorial Court in Yellowknife on Tuesday before Judge Christine Gagnon.

Sasha Cayen appeared in person and the others appeared through a video link from the North Slave Correctional Complex.

Through his lawyer, Thomas announced he wanted to face his charges in a jury trial. The others have not yet decided how they plan to face their charges.

Sasha Cayen was also in Supreme Court that day, asking to be released on bail as her case goes through the system.

A judge will deliver a decision Friday afternoon about Sasha Cayen's bail hearing.

All four will be back in court on May 29.