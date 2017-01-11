Hay River's town council is deciding whether or not to downsize after the eight-member council dropped down to seven following the resignation of Mike Maher over Christmas.

Council is deciding between several options including leaving the seat vacant until the next municipal election, holding a byelection, or appointing a replacement.

In the last municipal election in 2015, a small majority of voters – 601 to 575 – said they would rather see a smaller council.

Mayor Brad Mapes agrees with voters on the matter, but defers to council's judgment on the matter.

"Personally I feel that we should just leave it empty," he says.

"I honestly feel that a town the size of ours should probably look at downsizing, is my opinion, but ultimately it's council's decision."

A briefing note submitted to council estimates the cost of a byelection to be about $3,500.

The note also describes the expected pros and cons of leaving the seat vacant.

On the pro side, the town would save money on honoraria, and decisions could be made more efficiently. Among the cons are that citizens would have fewer representatives and remaining councillors would have a greater workload.

Council will discuss the issue at its meeting on Monday.