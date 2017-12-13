Some people see a frozen river. The Town of Hay River sees opportunity.
Workers started clearing and flooding a three-kilometre skate trail on the Hay River this week. The outdoor trail is the width of a road and should be ready for recreational skaters by Christmas.
It's a scaled down version of the Rideau Canal Skateway, the world-famous skating rink in Ottawa.
"It's not something that has happened here before," said James Darby, Hay River manager of recreation and community services.
"So the opportunity to get people out, get a bit of health and wellness, is really exciting."
The trail snakes around the outskirts of town and will be one of the few places for public skating, at least while the new recreation centre remains under construction.
Safety first
Before clearing and flooding the route, Darby and his crew tested the ice.
"We are drilling holes along the way to make sure the ice is safe, and we're also keeping away from the rocks because the river is quite low this time of the season," Darby said.
Avoiding rocks makes for a non-linear route.
"The track won't be a straight canal route, it will weave along the river, away from any obstacles."
Before opening the trail to the public, between Christmas and New Year's Day, workers will add signage and test out the track themselves.
Darby said the route runs a safe distance away from snowmobilers and other winter activities.
"We are fully aware the Arctic Winter Games will be using the river for dog sledding but we have positioned the track so that it's out of the way, closer to the river bank and away from any other activities," he says.
The route can be accessed from either the ice road near the K'atl'odeeche reserve or behind the high school.
The town hopes the new trail attracts people from nearby Kakisa and Fort Smith.
Depending on the public's reaction, expansion plans are being discussed.
"Given how much river is here and how many routes there, there is a lot of opportunity to extend the track," Darby said.
