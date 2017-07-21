When Gracie Cameron came back home to Yellowknife last week after cancer treatment, she discovered something that "broke her heart."

Someone had stolen her family's hammock from their backyard — a treasured possession used as a sensory swing for her autistic child.

"It was really just quite sad and devastating," said Cameron. "It really broke my heart that someone would come into our yard and take such a simple thing."

Gracie Cameron holds her son Wyatt. Wyatt used the hammock a therapy tool. (Submitted by Gracie Cameron)

The hammock is an important therapy tool for her four-year-old son Wyatt. The family uses it to calm him down and to work on his vocabulary.

"Right now he's non-verbal and we've been teaching him with the swing to 'ready, set, go.' And it was one of the first words he ever said."

'Absolutely breathtaking' response

For a brief moment, Cameron said she lost faith in the people of Yellowknife and the community she had grown up in.

"I believed for my whole life that this is the kind of town where you leave your keys in your vehicle and you leave your house unlocked. And this is a town where people respect each other."

But after posting about the theft on Facebook, Cameron said she received an overwhelming response. Several parents with autistic children also commented on the importance of a hammock as a therapy tool.

"That was quite beautiful to see, it really restored my faith in them," said Cameron.

"And to have so many people offer hammocks and offer to pay for hammocks it was just gorgeous. It was absolutely breathtaking."

Despite the outpouring of help, the Cameron family purchased their own hammock to meet their son's specific needs.

They also filed a police report.