RCMP in Whitehorse say four people went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Friday morning, after a two-vehicle collision on the Hamilton Boulevard Extension.

The accident happened just before 9:30 a.m. and closed the thoroughfare for most of the day.

Police say a northbound vehicle reportedly lost control and went over the median into the opposing lane, where it hit a southbound vehicle.

All four people involved were taken to hospital.

Police say they are still investigating.