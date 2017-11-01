A Whitehorse trick-or-treater has been overwhelmed by positive messages and donated candy after a Halloween night ambush left him empty-handed.

In fact, 11-year-old Patrick Voyageur may end up with more candy than he had stolen from him.

"He grabbed my bag and we had a big fight over it," Patrick Voyageur said. (Wayne Vallevand CBC)

Voyageur was dressed as Slash from the rock-and-roll band Guns N' Roses and trick-or-treating with a friend in the Copper Ridge neighbourhood on Monday night. The two were walking home when they saw a couple of people in masks.

"We started walking up and we saw two of them hiding in the bushes. So the farther we got up, the more they started to come after us so we decided to start running," said Voyager.

"I think he is going to end up with more candy then he got last night trick or treating," Shirley McLean said. (Wayne Vallevand CBC)

His friend was able to get away, but Voyageur was not so lucky. The two masked bandits stole his candy and his tall top hat, a signature Slash accessory.

"One of them was right behind me and he grabbed my bag and we had a big fight over it. Eventually, I let go and they just started running away," he said.

Voyageur says it was both sad and scary.

His mom, Shirley McLean, says she is happy he is safe from the ordeal. But she wanted people to know what happened.

She shared her son's story on social media, and says the response was "overwhelming".

A concerned Yukoner donated a big bag of candy and a free movie pass to Patrick (Shirley McLean)

"I have to say that I'm really appreciative of the residents of Whitehorse who responded. And you know, they have offered Patrick candy," McLean said.

"They dropped some off already, so I think he is going to end up with more candy then he got last night, trick-or-treating."

McLean says she didn't tell police about the incident, because it was only a bag of candy.

What's most important, she says, is that her son wasn't hurt.