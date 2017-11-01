It might be one day late, but the City of Iqaluit says Halloween is "good to go" in the city.

A blizzard caused the city to cancel Halloween on Oct. 31, advising people to stay off the roads and streets.

Trick-or-treating will go ahead Wednesday night, as well as a planned Spook-A-Rama dance at a secret location.

"To help keep little ghosts and goblins safe," a city news release says drivers should note the following traffic changes from 5:30-8:30 p.m.:

Tasilik Street will be one-way from building 2738 to building 4123;

Road to Nowhere will be one-way, from building 4112 to building 2209;

Residents will not be able to turn onto Road to Nowhere from Apex;

Access to Anuri Street will be through Tasilik Street.

Tickets for the dance are for sale at the Makkuttukkuvik Youth Centre. It will include the location of bus stops, which will take people to the secret location.