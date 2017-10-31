The City of Iqaluit has postponed Halloween until Wednesday night, due to high winds and blizzard conditions.
In a news release, the city said it will provide traffic support for trick-or-treaters on Nov. 1, but there will be none on Tuesday evening.
All other city services and facilities are also closed due to weather — that includes water delivery, waste management, garbage and snow removal.
Residents are advised to stay home and off the roads. Those on trucked water service are asked to reduce their water consumption by holding off on doing laundry and running dishwashers.
To aid with snow clearing, residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the roads to help with traffic flow.
Inuksuk, Aqsarniit, Joamie and Nakasuk schools will be closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Iqaluit District Education Authority.
Government of Nunavut offices have also been closed for the day, as has the Qajuqturvik Food Centre.
Winds are expected to increase from 50 km/h to gusts of up to 90 km/h this afternoon.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.