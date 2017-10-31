The City of Iqaluit has postponed Halloween until Wednesday night, due to high winds and blizzard conditions.

In a news release, the city said it will provide traffic support for trick-or-treaters on Nov. 1, but there will be none on Tuesday evening.

All other city services and facilities are also closed due to weather — that includes water delivery, waste management, garbage and snow removal.

Residents are advised to stay home and off the roads. Those on trucked water service are asked to reduce their water consumption by holding off on doing laundry and running dishwashers.

To aid with snow clearing, residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the roads to help with traffic flow.

Inuksuk, Aqsarniit, Joamie and Nakasuk schools will be closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Iqaluit District Education Authority.

Government of Nunavut offices have also been closed for the day, as has the Qajuqturvik Food Centre.

Winds are expected to increase from 50 km/h to gusts of up to 90 km/h this afternoon.

Winds are expected to increase from 50 km/h to gusts of up to 90 km/h on Tuesday afternoon. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)