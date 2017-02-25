A Royal Canadian Air Force Twin Otter crew out for some search and rescue training accidentally found, and rescued, two Nunavut hunters needing help this week.

Thom Doelman, a captain with the Royal Canadian Air Force out of Yellowknife, said the crew was flying near Hall Beach as part of Operation Nunalivut, a sovereignty operation conducted annually in Canada's North.

"You could probably go crazy trying think of all the things that had to line up for us to see these guys out there," he said.

Thursday afternoon's training exercise was a search mission with an old mine site as the proposed search and rescue object.

Once the Twin Otter crew found the mine from rough co-ordinates, Doelman began an expanding square pattern to survey the tundra.

Out his window, Cpl. Jason MacKenzie saw something he didn't expect — a person possibly in need of rescue.

"As you can imagine, we were shocked to hear this," said Doelman.

By the time the plane returned for a second pass, there were two people waving on the sea ice.

Eugene Gibbons, 15, was out with two others hunting caribou south of Hall Beach when their snowmobile broke down. (Eugene Gibbons)

There was 25 to 30 minutes left before it would be too dark to attempt a landing.

"We assessed it as a crew," Doelman said.

"We didn't know of any missing persons, but we felt that given that it's the Arctic, given that it was about to get dark, that we couldn't continue back to Hall Beach without checking on these guys."

The captain had not previously landed on sea ice with wheels on the plane instead of the skis, so he did what's called a "nose-off drag" where the main tires are dragged along the ice to check that it could hold the plane's weight.

Once Doelman landed beside the pair's make-shift shelter, he immediately began preparing the plane to take off again. He estimated they had 15 minutes on the ground before it would be too dark to take off.

They invited the two hunters on board and quickly took off again for Hall Beach.

Doelman was offering them food and hot water when they first off asked if he had found their friend.

"At this point my heart sank because to find out there was a third guy out there, it was unbelievable," he said.

Members of Operation Nunalivut board a CC-138 Twin Otter aircraft at Hall Beach Airport on Feb. 23. (Belinda Groves/Canadian Forces)

Hunters' snowmobile broke down

The three had been on the land for three days. Two adults and a teen — Tyler Amarualik, Lloyd Satuqsi, and Eugene Gibbons — had been on a hunting trip about 40 kilometres south of Hall Beach when their snowmobile broke down. Then they tried to activate their SPOT device but it didn't work.

Gibbons and Amarualik had made a temporary shelter while Satugsi had started to walk back in the direction of town, two days earlier.

​According to Doelman, when the pair that stayed behind saw the plane, they thought it was looking for them.

"I was very happy I was going home, because I wasn't sure if I was going home, sleeping outside, fearing that we weren't going to be found," Gibbons, 15, said in Inuktitut.

Ground search

After picking the two up, it was too dark to search and the plane was low on fuel, so Doelman said he called ahead to the Hall Beach airport for the RCMP, who with the hamlet, organized a ground search.

The third man, Satuqsi, was found walking Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. by Hall Beach ground search and rescue volunteers.

He was flown to Iqaluit for treatment of hypothermia and frostbite but is in stable condition.

The other two had some minor frostbite on their toes, but are otherwise in good health.

"They're the luckiest two guys in the Arctic that I know," said Doelman.

"[Search and rescue] is not our squadron's primary mission but we still train for it and practise it. It proves why we have to train to be ready for something like this."