A 57-year-old Haines Junction man is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting another man.

"Lucky" Alex Jackson, 57, allegedly wounded a 53-year-old whose name has not been released, according to release from Yukon RCMP.

Police began the investigation Sept. 9 after they were called to the Haines Junction Health Centre, where the victim was being treated.

It's believed a gun caused those injuries.

Jackson is charged with a number of offences, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Jackson is in custody and appeared in court Monday.

The charges have not been proven in court.