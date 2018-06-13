1 dead after ambulance crashes near Haines Junction

Yukon RCMP say one person was killed Wednesday morning, after a private ambulance — possibly stolen — crashed just outside of Haines Junction.

According to police, it happened around 7 a.m., about 10 kilometres east of Haines Junction on the Alaska Highway. The highway was reduced to one lane for several hours after the accident.

The driver of the ambulance was found dead at the scene. Police have not yet named the person.

There were no passengers in the ambulance, and no other vehicles involved in the accident.

An RCMP news release says the vehicle was from a Department of Highways and Public Works property, and that there is "no known association" between the deceased and the ambulance.

An investigation is underway into the possible theft of the vehicle, as well as the circumstances of the accident.