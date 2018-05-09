Skip to Main Content
Habitat for Humanity to build 3rd house in Yellowknife

Organizers are proposing to build the home on a lot on the newly created Spruce Road in the Range Lake area

Council to vote on house's location during city council meeting Monday

Brandon Maher · CBC News ·
Habitat for Humanity organizers are proposing to build the home on this lot on the newly created Spruce Road in the Range Lake area. (Brandon Maher/CBC)
Habitat for Humanity plans to to build its third house in Yellowknife, aiming for a lot on a new road in the Range Lake area. 

Dave Hurley, president of Habitat NWT, says families will soon be able to apply to get the three-bedroom home. 

He says the group will be sending out a notification in the coming months.  

"It's affordable housing, so it's not social housing, it's not free housing. They do have to pay back the mortgage, a certain percentage based on their income.

"At the end of the day we do provide a house for a family who couldn't provide or afford to have a house before," said Hurley.

Ground breaking this fall

Hurley is hoping workers will start building the house's foundation this fall, but future funding will determine the exact timeframe.

"Probably in the spring of 2019 we'll really get into it and gear up and start working on building the actual house itself," said Hurley.

"The way we do it is with volunteers. We do it with the support of the business and corporate community. There's many different hands involved with it."

If approved, the new house is expected to open in the fall of 2019.

Council is expected to vote on the house's location during the city council meeting on Monday.

