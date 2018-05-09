Habitat for Humanity to build 3rd house in Yellowknife
Council to vote on house's location during city council meeting Monday
Habitat for Humanity plans to to build its third house in Yellowknife, aiming for a lot on a new road in the Range Lake area.
- 'It means everything': Yellowknife family gets keys to Habitat for Humanity home
Dave Hurley, president of Habitat NWT, says families will soon be able to apply to get the three-bedroom home.
He says the group will be sending out a notification in the coming months.
"It's affordable housing, so it's not social housing, it's not free housing. They do have to pay back the mortgage, a certain percentage based on their income.
"At the end of the day we do provide a house for a family who couldn't provide or afford to have a house before," said Hurley.
Ground breaking this fall
Hurley is hoping workers will start building the house's foundation this fall, but future funding will determine the exact timeframe.
"Probably in the spring of 2019 we'll really get into it and gear up and start working on building the actual house itself," said Hurley.
"The way we do it is with volunteers. We do it with the support of the business and corporate community. There's many different hands involved with it."
If approved, the new house is expected to open in the fall of 2019.
Council is expected to vote on the house's location during the city council meeting on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.