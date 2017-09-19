People in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., are urged to be aware that a grizzly bear is in the area.

There have been reports of several sightings in the community since 4 a.m. Tuesday, said the RCMP, who suggested parents make arrangements to drive their children to school rather than let them walk.

All sightings have been along the west and north edges of town where the bear has been going through garbage boxes.

It keeps returning to the townsite to scavenge, despite patrols by the police and officers from the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Both agencies will continue looking for the bear and are asking for help from community members — stay watchful and if you see it, call RCMP at 867-952-1111.