A grizzly bear was shot and killed in Inuvik, N.W.T., Sunday evening. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it was a matter of public safety, after the bear showed signs of having lost any fear of humans.

"The officer on call goes through a process of deterring the bear … but if the bear doesn't respond to the deterrence, then it's decided to put it down because then it becomes a danger to the public," said Norman Snowshoe, Inuvik regional superintendent for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

He said tranquilizing and relocating the bear wasn't an option, as once a bear has lost its fear of humans, it's too dangerous to have around.

Norman Snowshoe, regional manager for ENR in Inuvik, said the bear shot and killed on Sunday had displayed no fear of humans. (Submitted by Norman Snowshoe)

Dangerous or not, Inuvik resident Aru Vashisht was hoping for a chance to see the bear. She said she's been living in the community for nine years, but has never seen a live one.

"My boys said there was a bear near the house and we had to get the cat," she said.

After the cat was safely found, Vashisht said she went out to find the bear for a first-hand look. Instead, she came across a bloody scene as the dead animal was dragged away.

"They … shot him before I arrived. And within a few minutes — a fews seconds — the RCMP pulled up and the next thing I know they were loading the bear in the truck."

"I have always wanted to see a live bear," Vashisht said. "But I'm like OK, maybe next time."

Inuvik resident Aru Vashisht said she has never seen a live bear in her nine years in Inuvik. She still hasn't, after a bear was shot and killed before she could get a look at it. (Submitted by Aru Vashisht )

"It was sad to see he was shot, but the safety of kids and of residents is also important."

Snowshoe said nobody wants to see an animal put down, but there are steps people in the community should take to keep the town clear of bears.

"Manage your garbage properly," he said. "Don't let your garbage bin get over-filled. That's a huge attraction to bears, the food in the garbage."

The department has a bear sighting hotline that takes calls 24/7, he said.

Snowshoe said there may still be another bear in the area, and although they should be gearing down for hibernation, there's still a chance for another bear sighting in town.

"We are in bear country so we have to be alert at all times."