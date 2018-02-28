While the skeleton of the only church in Grise Fiord, Nunavut, still stands, the interior is completely gutted after a fire Tuesday night.

The pews are gone as is a devotional image of Jesus and Mary, which had hung in the church for years and was painted by a partially-sighted woman, according to the community's mayor Meeka Kiguktak.

Kiguktak said St. Peter's Anglican Church played a central role in the hamlet of about 130 people.

"It seems like without it, there's a lot missing in our community. It's a place where we mourn together, we celebrate together, it's a place where everybody comes together," said Kiguktak.

Mayor Meeka Kiguktak says around 6 firefighters showed up and they had the fire out within the hour, but the crew stayed on site until just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Lisa Kiguktak)

The fire started around 11 p.m. on Feb. 27. Kiguktak says she called on firefighters to respond, as well as people in neighbouring homes.

She says about six firefighters showed up and they had the fire out within the hour, but the crew stayed on site until just before 3 a.m.

No one was injured and no other buildings were affected, Kiguktak said.

Cpl. Henry Coman, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says the fire was an accident. He said the source appears to have been hot embers from a wood stove used to heat the church. He said the building is a "total loss."

Kiguktuk says the Anglican church has a bit of money for fuel, but not nearly enough for the renovations needed to rebuild. She says the hamlet is already thinking about how to collect donations.

"It's sad to see it destroyed and we don't know how long it will be until it's renovated," she said.

Kiguktuk estimates the church was built in the 60s or 70s.