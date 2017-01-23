Bus service between Yukon and Northern B.C. is on hold after a weekend collision on the Alaska Highway, near Rancheria, Yukon.

RCMP say a Greyhound bus hit a parked backhoe, then an oncoming semi truck, about five kilometres north of Rancheria. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say there were no reported injuries. The bus was carrying six passengers.

Bus service between Whitehorse and Fort Nelson, B.C. is temporarily suspended, but a company spokesperson says it's expected to resume Tuesday with a southbound bus leaving Whitehorse.