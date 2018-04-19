Blown fuse makes 'loud bang,' Whitehorse school goes into lockdown

An elementary school in Whitehorse's Riverdale neighbourhood was briefly put under lockdown on Thursday morning, after police received reports of a "loud bang" sound in the area.

In a news release, RCMP say they received several reports of a "suspicious noise, possibly gunshots," near Pelly Road and Tay Street, at about 11:40 a.m.

Grey Mountain Primary School is nearby, so police requested the school be put in a "hold and secure situation" — meaning classes would continue, but the school doors were locked and nobody could leave.

Police say they patrolled the area and made some inquiries. Within half an hour, they determined that the bang was from a blown fuse at a nearby ATCO Electric power source.

The "hold and secure" at the school was then lifted and classes continued as normal.