A man who dealt cocaine in Yellowknife in a lucrative dial-a-dope operation was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Thursday.

Yohannes Seyoume was one of four street dealers working 12 hour shifts in a drug operation run by Todd Dube. Dube was earlier sentenced to nine years in prison.

The prosecutor says Seyoume, now 21, made between $5,000 and $8,000 a week shuttling cocaine to buyers who phoned in their orders to Dube and his accomplices. Dube's drug operation sold a total of two ounces of cocaine each day.

Police shut it down in a series of raids in the spring of 2016. The raids were the culmination of an RCMP investigation, dubbed Green Manilishi, that targeted high level drug dealers in the city.

An immigrant from Somalia, Seyoume may face deportation as a result of his conviction, according to his lawyer.

In handing down her sentence today, Justice Shannon Smallwood said that's something Seyoume should have considered before getting involved with Dube.

According to the prosecutor, Seyoume is the latest of 20 people convicted and sentenced as a result of the Green Manilishi investigation.

With credit for the time he's already spent in custody, Seyoume has just under two years left on his sentence.