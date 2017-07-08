The Great Slave Sailing Club has to modify scheduled classes this Sunday because an air show will make Back Bay, near Yellowknife, off limits to boaters for part of the afternoon.

The Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour is hosting a free air show over Back Bay between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. During that time no one will be allowed to boat in a large portion of the bay. This is a separate air show from the Midnight Sun Fly In.

"That's a public space [Back Bay], we use it regularly," said John Carr, vice-commodore of the Great Slave Sailing Club.

Great Slave Sailing Club head instructor Etienne Moiroux trains two young members of the sailing school on a catamaran Friday afternoon in the waters near the club. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

"It's shared among many user groups and for one user group to come in from down south and kick everyone else off with very little notice, that's pretty annoying."

The Sailing Club said they only became aware of the ban on Back Bay a week ago through an email from the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour. The club has a course scheduled for this weekend, something the club had planned months ago.

The club feels that air show organizers could have let them know much sooner they wouldn't be able to be on the water while the show was happening.

"I absolutely apologize if there has been any kind of gap in them [the sailing club] having knowledge of the event," said Nancy McClure, executive director the Canadian Arctic Aviation Tour.

McClure said she would be willing to speak to members of the Sailing Club about the issue.

According to McClure, Transport Canada requires an "aerobatic box" where no one is allowed to enter while planes are flying overhead. This safe space is to accommodate a military jet in the show.

The sailing club will adjust its course schedule to accommodate the event.