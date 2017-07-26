A Yellowknife family is speaking out after the gravesite of one of their loved ones was ransacked.

It appears someone spent the night in the small log cabin Andy Dupras built at his wife Louisa's grave at the Lakeview Cemetery in Yellowknife. It had everything a log cabin would need: a bed, kitchen, fireplace and mementos from loved ones.

Dupras built it for Louisa's grave, since she'd wanted a cabin her whole life. Dupras and his family spent a month building it after Louisa died in 2010 and he's been coming to visit twice a week since.

"It's Louisa's cabin," he said.

But when Dupras came to visit Tuesday, he found the door open, the little bed broken, and the mementos spread on the floor.

These before and after shots show what the inside of the cabin memorial looked like after it had been ransacked (left) and after it had been cleaned up again. (Submitted by Sandra Bradbury)

At first, he thought someone had vandalized the cabin, but nothing was taken and it didn't appear things were needlessly broken.

"It looked like somebody needed a place to sleep, I don't know. I don't think a grown-up would do that on purpose, I don't believe," Dupras said.

Dupras said he hopes whoever stayed there kept warm, but he doesn't want to see it happen again.

He said he just wants people to respect his wife's grave from now on.

He cleaned everything up with his daughter Sandra Bradbury and her husband Colin and sealed the cabin with extra screws to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"We're going to seal it right up."