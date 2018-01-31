The territorial government wants more public feedback on its plan meant to protect the Bathurst caribou herd and the land it lives on.

​The ​N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources​ ​​(ENR) released​ a 58-page draft Bathurst Caribou Range Plan earlier this month.

The plan weaves together traditional knowledge and science to reduce impacts of land activity and disturbance to caribou, according to the government.

The nine recommendations in the draft report call for stricter rules on development, mining operations and the construction of new roads that might negatively impact the herd.

The Draft Bathurst Caribou Range Plan includes nine recommendations that were made based on traditional knowledge and science. Public feedback will be used to revise the recommendations, according to the N.W.T. government. (N.W.T. government)

According to the territorial government, the plan will serve as a guide for decision-makers, companies and communities to help manage activities on the land in a way that supports the Bathurst herd recovery and keeps the habitat healthy.

The draft range plan also calls for expanding Indigenous guardian programs, improving wildfire management, and implementing on-line mineral staking — to reduce traffic on the herds range.

The range of the herd covers an estimated 390,000 square kilometres, spanning from the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, across the N.W.T. border along the treeline and down into Saskatchewan.

Over the last 30 years, the Bathurst herd has dropped from a high of nearly 500,000 caribou to a current low of about 20,000, according to the N.W.T. government. (Petter Jacobsen)

Tlicho Grand Chief George Mackenzie says that more discussion is needed in order to finalize a plan that properly reflects local First Nations.

"Who has the final say on treaty rights? The minister of ENR? Or our treaty?" Mackenzie said Tuesday.

"The mobile no-hunting zone moves with the herd to keep them protected. I can't say if I agree or disagree with how the caribou is being managed. The elders say the herd has moved and will return in 50 years. ENR says if we're not careful we will kill all the caribou.

"A lot of things need to be discussed more. It's our culture. it's our way of life."

The public has until Mar. 31 to submit feedback on the draft range plan. The plan is expected to be finalized this summer.