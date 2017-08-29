Northern leaders are calling the Liberal government's decision to divide the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Affairs a positive move for Indigenous relations.

"It can only benefit the North," said Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo.

"The priorities and challenges will be split. You'll have two ministers at the table working on different sets of issues related to the North instead of one."

'It can only benefit the North,' says Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo. (Sima Sahar Zerehi/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the change as part of a federal cabinet shakeup on Monday. Former Health Minister Jane Philpott was sworn-in as minister of Indigenous services, while the current Indigenous affairs minister, Carolyn Bennett, becomes minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.

"Both those ministers have been up here before," said Tootoo.

"They are aware of the issues and the challenges that we face up here. It's not like you're trying to re-educate someone else on those issues."

Tootoo called the former Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs "huge, large and complex," and said splitting up the priorities will likely move issues along faster.

Work needed on 'both sides'

Dene National Chief Bill Erasmus calls the split a "good move."

"We've always said that it's really difficult for Canada to work with us because they're being pulled in two different directions," said Erasmus.

"One, recognizing our rights and having our governments implemented. And on the other hand, pushing for northern development, which is big projects, and undermining our rights.

Ministers, left to right, Carolyn Bennett, Jane Philpott, Kent Hehr, Carla Qualtrough, Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Seamus O'Regan attend a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"This gives us a chance to separate the two and look at them in a different way."

Philpott will be responsible for providing services for non-self-governing communities. She said her priorities are health care, infrastructure, education, food security, housing, and child and family services.

"We know Minister Philpott," said Erasmus. "She's got a lot of experience, she's quite capable and we look forward to working with her."

The Liberal government said Monday that the move is an effort to dismantle "colonial" structures and build stronger relations with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

The recommendation to split responsibilities stemmed from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, which submitted its final report in October 1996. The commission was born out of conflict, after the Oka Crisis, with a mandate to restore justice to the relationship between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people and propose practical solutions.

"They took a good look at how the Canadian government deals with our issues and the recommendation was to change the way the department works," said Erasmus.

"This appears to be a move in the right direction."

Erasmus says now the federal government needs to sit down with Indigenous groups and talk about what the split will mean and how the two departments will work.

"Historically, the North is set up a little bit different than the South," he said.

"They're trying to make improvements and it's going to take work on both sides."