Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says he's sticking by his election promise to placer miners when it comes to gold royalties, saying he has "no intent" to raise the existing rate.

Placer miners have spoken up on the issue, since the territory's financial advisory panel released a report last month suggesting higher rates.

On Wednesday in the legislature, Yukon Party finance critic Brad Cathers also voiced concern.

"Placer miners are already worried about paying more as a result of the Liberal carbon tax, the 'Silver sales tax', and a federal Liberal tax hike," Cathers said.

Silver responded by saying he'll stick to his campaign promise.

"I have no intent of raising the placer royalty rates. We've said these things before. I'm going to make that statement again in the legislative assembly."

Cathers also asked whether Silver would implement a harmonized sales tax in Yukon — another idea proposed by the financial advisory panel.

Silver said at this point, it's simply an option.

"This isn't something we're considering, this is something that the panel has put forward," he said.

Silver said he'll wait until the panel finishes consulting Yukoners and delivers its final report before making any decisions. The panel is expected to deliver its final report next month.