Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson has a suggestion for how the N.W.T. government can cure the malaise he says is currently afflicting public sector employees: five more days off a year.
On Tuesday, Thompson pitched the idea of "wellness days," pointing to a memorandum of understanding between the government and the Union of Northern Workers calling attention to mental health issues in the workplace.
"These past two years have been difficult ones for the public service," said Thompson. "Positions are being eliminated as result of amalgamation, people are being laid off and unionized employees have been working without a signed contract for almost a year.
"As a result, our employees are not feeling good about their relationship to their employer. This needs to be fixed."
Fellow MLA Julie Green even suggested an alternate name for the days off on Twitter:
@gq_in_yk @Nahendeh_MLA To be known as Shane Days—
@juliegreenMLA
But Human Resources Minister Robert C. McLeod was noncommittal.
"We presently provide very generous vacation, sick and leave provisions to our employees," he said.
"At the present, we're not looking to expand our leave provisions."
Contract talks resume today
The government and the union are restarting contract negotiation talks after a nearly-six-month pause; the last negotiation session was in late September.
The union represents about 3,900 N.W.T. government workers — 17 per cent of the territory's labour force.
When talks last ended, the union asked for wage increases for the next three years plus a biweekly allowance for fuel and utilities.
Negotiators for the government balked, saying those measures would cost the government $12 million a year.
The Union of Northern Workers has confirmed that they have not and will not be seeking the wellness days in Thompson's proposal during their contract negotiations.
