A man is facing manslaughter charges after the death of a man in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, according to RCMP.

The arrest is connected to the stabbing death one week ago, which left a man bleeding on the front step of a home in the community, says Cpl. Henry Coman of the Nunavut RCMP.

The man was taken to the health centre, but died shortly after being treated by medical staff for his injury, police said in a news release.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit on Nov. 28. for a bail hearing.

The identity of the accused was not released at this time, due to a publication ban.