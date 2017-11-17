A man from Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, was arrested in connection with a stabbing death Thursday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police in the community received a report, and found a man with a stab wound on the front step of a home, according to a news release.

The man was taken to the health centre, but died shortly after being treated by medical staff for his injury.

Nunavut RCMP's major crimes unit, forensic investigators and the Chief Coroner's Officer are investigating the death.

The man arrested for the crime is in custody until his bail hearing.

A court date has not yet been specified.