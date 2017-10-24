Britain's decision to transfer ownership of Sir John Franklin's shipwrecked vessels to Canada is being celebrated in Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, where the ships have become a community treasure since they've been discovered.

HMS Erebus and HMS Terror wrecked after an 1845 voyage attempted to chart the Northwest Passage. Since then, they've remained under the waters near Gjoa Haven.

The wreck of HMS Erebus was found in 2014 after years of searching. The wreck of HMS Terror was located two years later.

Britain's defence ministry announced Monday that it will retain a small sample of artifacts from HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, but the wrecks themselves and most of the artifacts will be transferred to Parks Canada over the coming weeks.

Sammy Kogvik played a vital role locating the shipwrecked HMS Terror, leading crews with the Arctic Research Foundation to the site in 2016 — years after he first saw the mast in Terror Bay.

"I'm very excited to hear the good news," Kogvik said. "The people are very excited, it's good [for the ships] to be in Canada, in Gjoa Haven's backyard."

Sammy Kogvik saw the mast of HMS Terror sticking out of the water years before crews arrived searching for the wreck. He was vital to the discovery of Sir John Franklin's ill-fated ship HMS Terror in Terror Bay. (submitted)

People in Gjoa Haven take pride in the wrecks and are happy they will remain in Canada, explained Kogvik, whose first language is Inuktitut.

In August, 17 Inuit guardians hired by Parks Canada began watching over the Wrecks of the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror National Historic Site that marks the remains of the ships. The community also held a feast to celebrate the finding of the wrecks.

"Everybody loves being near the old ships," Kogvik said. "They've had a lot of fun. They've enjoyed it."

RAW VIDEO | Flying over the wreck of HMS Erebus

With the federal government committing to joint ownership of Canada's portion of the artifacts, Gjoa Haven is planning to expand its facilities to store any artifacts that will remain in the community, explained Mayor Joanni Sallerina.

The ship's bell from the Franklin Expedition shipwreck HMS Erebus sits in pure water in Ottawa in November 2014 after being recovered. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

"We are trying to expand the Netsilik Heritage Centre to house some of the artifacts since we don't have any room," Sallerina said. "We're going to have to make room for the artifacts."

"I'm just so happy to say we are proud to be part of the history ... the community of Gjoa Haven is proud to take part in it."