RCMP have taken a man into custody after an apparent stabbing late Wednesday night in an apartment building on Yellowknife's Gitzel Street.

In a news release issued Thursday, Yellowknife RCMP say they are investigating after responding to a reported assault late on Jan. 31. A male victim was allegedly stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

The victim was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for medical attention. The alleged assailant was then taken into custody by police.

RCMP did not disclose the name of the victim or alleged assailant and have not announced any charges against the assailant.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.