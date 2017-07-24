The Sûreté du Québec says it is investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Inukjuak, Que.

Sergeant Marie-Josée Ouellet says someone called the Kativik Regional Police Force around 5 p.m. on Saturday, after they found the body of a girl behind a house.

Ouellet says the Kativik Regional Police Force called in the Sûreté du Québec.

Investigators from Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit have been in the community since Sunday afternoon.

Ouellet says detectives found evidence that led them to investigate the death as a homicide.