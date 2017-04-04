A 12-year-old girl has died in Salluit, Que., after she was struck with a hockey puck at the local arena over the weekend.

The girl was watching a hockey game on Saturday night when she "took a puck to the head," the Kativik Regional Government said in an email to CBC, quoting the Kativik Regional Police Force.

After the incident the girl was brought home and received medical attention, according to the police.

She was later brought to the health clinic because she was not feeling well.

She died Sunday morning.

The email confirmed that the Kativik Regional Police Force and the Sûreté du Québec are investigating the case.

"At the moment, it looks like it is an unfortunate incident."

An autopsy is being done in Montreal.