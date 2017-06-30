A security contractor at Giant Mine was medevaced to an Edmonton hospital Thursday.

His vehicle rolled over on the Giant Mine property Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was on its side and the roof was cut and pulled back to remove the worker, according to Dennis Marchiori, the city's public safety director, in an email to CBC. The worker was then taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital by ambulance.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada says they can't comment on the identity or condition of the worker.

Det'on Cho Nuna, the contractor responsible for care and maintenance of the site, is investigating the accident with the Workers' Compensation and Safety Commission.