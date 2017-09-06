Canada's Governor General is in Yellowknife honouring people who've made a meaningful contribution to the community.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston will be presenting the Meritorious Service Decoration (Civil Division) and the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers to four Yellowknifers at city hall Wednesday afternoon.

Sheena Tremblay will be awarded the Meritorious Service Decoration for her work as the driving force behind the Walk to Tuk get-fit challenge. That award recognizes "the extraordinary people who make Canada proud."

"It's neat to know that it's inspired other people," Tremblay said. "It's not just me, there are a lot of people involved in the program. The team captains as well are the ones who are out there in the communities and inspiring their teams to get going."

Fitness campaign in the dead of winter

The campaign encourages people in the Northwest Territories to get out walking in their communities, logging their kilometres walked. The goal is to log 1,658 kilometres — the distance between Fort Providence and Tuktoyaktuk — between the beginning of January and the end of February.

"People tend to hibernate in the North in the wintertime," Tremblay said. "[Walk to Tuk] is a way to get people out socializing, out of their homes and be active outside."

Johnston will present the awards at Yellowknife's city hall at 2:45 p.m. There will also be a public event at the Legislative Assembly at 5 p.m.

The other three people who will be honoured are: