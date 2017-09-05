Gerald Zoe went to a party in Ndilo last summer and never came home.

Zoe's body was found floating in the water along the eastern shoreline of Ndilo, a small First Nations community attached to Yellowknife, little more than a year ago on Aug. 28. He was 23 years old.

The joint RCMP and coroner's service investigation into his death has concluded. A July 28 coroner's report lists Zoe's cause of death as drowning. Zoe was alive when he entered the water, but whether he was conscious or not — and how he ended up in the lake in the first place — remains unknown.

According to the RCMP, the case is not closed, but there are "no further leads to investigate." RCMP say their investigation was thorough and "did not support any suspicion of foul play in the man's death."

This last conclusion is impossible for the Zoe family to accept. They insist that someone must know something.

"Nothing of the story of that night adds up," said Ria Zoe, Gerald's sister.

Ria Zoe outside her home in Behchoko. She says her family is still waiting for answers in the death of her brother. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Gerald was last seen at a house party in Ndilo early Saturday morning, near where his body was eventually recovered.

The coroner's report presents a grim image of a young man "last seen alive at the party at approximately 05:00 hours on August 27, 2016 sitting by himself crying on the rocks of the shore of Great Slave Lake."

But his sister says that image doesn't fit with the man his family and friends knew well.

'This was done to him'

Ria says she speaks for the family Gerald left behind — his mother Rita, his father Marcel, and eight brothers and sisters. She says the circumstances of that night make it impossible for her family to find closure or make peace with the tragedy that unfolded sometime after Gerald went to the party.

"The first thing that went off in our heads was … this was done to him," Ria said.

Gerald was living Yellowknife at the time with a good job in the diamond mines. He began his last Friday evening in Behchoko, where he was originally from. He had dinner and told his family he was heading out for the evening with friends.

"He told us … 'I'm gonna go play pool, we're going to have dinner. We're going to hang out.'"

"We told him to take care," Ria said. "Don't go down to Ndilo, it's too rowdy down there."

Gerald Zoe's body was discovered floating in the water near the Ndilo shoreline last summer. Behind the red house on the right is where the coroner's report lists his body as being found. On the left is the house where his sister says Zoe was seen at a party and where his body drifted down from before it was found. (Walter Strong/CBC)

'Multiple blunt injuries'

Ria said she knows Gerald was in a fight that night, and the coroner's report concurs that Gerald got in a fight with another man.

According to the report, Gerald's body showed "multiple blunt injuries" with facial and scalp bruising, and bruising of the "strap muscles in the neck" — the result likely of "either compressive force or as a result of blunt impact" — as well as bruises and abrasions on his arms and legs.

None of these injuries were in themselves lethal, and the coroner did not determine if any of them would have left Gerald unconscious or not. The coroner's report did not say whether investigators believe the injuries were related to the "altercation" Gerald was reportedly in.

The Zoe family home in Behchoko where Gerald grew up. (Walter Strong/CBC)

The coroner's report concludes that Gerald likely ended up in the lake as the result of one of three scenarios: he accidentally slipped and fell into the water while intoxicated (the coroner's report showed a blood alcohol level three times the legal driving limit); he was thrown or dragged into the lake, while either unconscious or conscious; or he intentionally entered the lake "with the intent of self-harm."

"That is not by brother," Ria said.

"My brother is not the type of person that would end up getting into a fight. There's no way in heck he would have taken his own life."

She thinks her brother may have been caught up in jealous community rivalries, particularly over a young woman she said he had been spending time with that evening.

"We want to know what this fight was about," she said.

Ria said it's inconceivable that so many people could have been at the party with Gerald — people who knew him well — and yet nobody knows how he ended up in the lake.

"We want to know what happened at that party," Ria said.

'You hear a lot of rumours'

For Kevin Camille, Gerald's long-time friend and fellow congregant at Behchoko's Tlicho Christian Fellowship church, only one explanation makes sense.

"I feel that Gerald was murdered and there's people that are still out there — nobody's talking — so they're letting a murderer [or] murderers walk the street. They have to come forward."

Ria Zoe holds her phone showing a Facebook photo of Gerald Zoe with friends. Kevin Camille is centre crouching. He believes Zoe was killed and nobody is talking. (Walter Strong/CBC)

Camille was at work in camp when his wife called to tell him Gerald's body had been found.

"When she told me they had found Gerald's body, I couldn't believe it," Camille said. "I think there was foul play ... Gerald was a guy who … he would not pick a fight with anybody."

Edie Smith say communities cannot heal until closure is found surrounding the death of Gerald Zoe. (CBC)

Edie Smith also knew Gerald well — she and her husband shared a flat with him in Yellowknife and they went to the same church. She said she last saw Gerald on the Wednesday before his death.

"It's hard. It's a small community here and in Ndilo. You hear a lot of rumours and it's hard. [It's like] Gerald's not important, I guess because he's not from there or something, and nobody wants to speak up."

Smith believes someone knows what happened that night and hasn't come forward. She said not knowing what happened is hurting the Zoe family, their friends and the community.

"A lot of us were really close with him," she said. "It's still really hard on us. Not having closure makes everyone hold their feelings in."

Hanging by a thread

Gerald's sister said the RCMP and the coroner spoke with the family recently about the investigation and the results of the coroner's investigation.

Ria Zoe, here ascending the stairs to her home in Behchoko, says she and the family are 'hanging by a thread' after the death of her brother. (Walter Strong/CBC)

"They encouraged us to go forth and seek people, the public, and to share the news that we need to seek more individuals," Ria said.

"We don't know what happened towards the end of the night," Ria said. "We only have a little fraction of a piece. We want more insight, we need more information. We need more names. We want to know, why was Gerald involved in a fight?'"

She said the family continues to hear rumours that someone knows more than they're letting on.

"We want people to not be afraid," Ria said. "If they know something — come forward. People want closure, people want justice, I want justice, the family wants justice. Gerald didn't have to go this way without any answers.

"We're just hanging by a thread, waiting for answers."