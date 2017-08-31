A 37-year-old woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly threw gasoline into this Whitehorse apartment window on Wednesday and set it on fire. (RCMP)

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with arson after a Whitehorse apartment building was set on fire Wednesday.

RCMP and the Whitehorse Fire Department were called to the fire on Lewes Boulevard around 2:45 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Police say once they arrived, three residents of the apartment unit reported that a woman had thrown gasoline through an open window while they were inside, and then set the gasoline on fire.

RCMP say they were told that the woman, who was known to the victims, then fled the scene.

Police say there was damage to the window frame and a significant amount of gasoline on the kitchen floor.

The fire had been extinguished by the residents before police arrived.

RCMP arrested the woman two hours later.

Danielle Hodgson is now facing charges for arson and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

She's scheduled to appear in Whitehorse Territorial Court on Thursday.