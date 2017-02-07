Workers at the Gahcho Kue diamond mine discovered a 68-carat diamond, the largest gem in the mine's short history.
Mountain Province Diamonds, one of the mine's co-owners, made the announcement Monday, saying the find is "very encouraging."
- De Beers' Gahcho Kue mine comes online, producing first diamonds
- PHOTOS | Inside N.W.T's new Gahcho Kué diamond mine
- N.W.T's Gahcho Kué diamond mine marks grand opening
Gahcho Kue is still ramping up to full production after it launched in August. It plans to sell diamonds mined during this ramp-up period in Belgium later in February.
The mine is about 280-kilometres east of Yellowknife.