Fort Good Hope man sentenced to 5 years for shots fired outside band office

A man who fired gunshots outside of the band office in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., interrupting a community meeting and terrifying residents in November 2016, was sentenced this week to five years in custody.

Tony Kakfwi was sentenced on May 1 at a N.W.T. Supreme Court visit to Fort Good Hope to four years for reckless discharge of a firearm and uttering threats to the residents of Fort Good Hope. He was given an additional year to be served consecutively for using a firearm to make those threats. Several other charges Kakfwi had been facing were withdrawn.

Kakfwi was in jail as the case went through the courts. With credit for the time he already served, he will spend two years and 11 months behind bars.

Kakfwi faced a mandatory minimum of four years, for recklessly discharging firearms, but his attorney challenged the minimum saying it was unconstitutional.

In February, Charbonneau agreed.

"If the net is cast too wide, there is a greater risk that the mandatory minimum will potentially result in a grossly disproportionate sentence for some offenders," wrote Justice Louise Charbonneau in her judgment.

Ultimately, however, Charbonneau still gave Kakfwi a four-year sentence for his particular charge.

While sentencing an Inuvik man on Thursday, Charbonneau mentioned Kakfwi's case. She said while Kakfwi was in distress and wanted to draw attention to his plight, he confronted police and used a firearm to control the movements of others.

"The shots were not intended for himself," Charbonneau said, adding that Kakfwi "intended to frighten others."

Charbonneau compared Kakfwi's case to that of the Inuvik man, who had been trying to take his own life when he was stopped by a friend. Angry, that man shot out the door of a residence before walking outside to fire a shot in the snow.

The Inuvik man received a sentence of three and a half years.