The search continues for two overdue boaters on Frobisher Bay near Iqaluit, with local search and rescue volunteers and members of the Canadian Armed Forces assisting in the effort.

Monday's search began shortly after 7 a.m. ET, with an RCAF Hercules aircraft and Cormorant helicopter searching from the air while volunteers in boats searched Frobisher Bay's coves and inlets, explained RCAF Major Mark Norris, the officer in charge of the operation, based in Halifax.

A Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker, the CCGS Amundsen is also on its way, Norris said.

The two men were reported missing Sunday morning. They'd gone out for a day of fishing on Saturday and did not return, though they were equipped with survival gear, Norris said.

He did not confirm the identity of the two men, citing privacy concerns.

It's believed they're on Frobisher Bay within 25 kilometres of Iqaluit.

"The wind is pushing everything toward Iqaluit," Norris said. "The good news is the search area is in the right spot, if those inlets and coves are checked, that'll be the best chance of finding them."

The search so far has been challenging, with rain, rough water and low cloud cover making it difficult for teams to work, Norris said.

"Yesterday we had four-to-five metre seas with very gusty winds that didn't allow for a lot of searching," Norris said. "The good news this morning is that the weather has improved slightly, the seas have improved slightly. The winds have calmed a bit, but the ceilings are still very low."

Rain and drizzle with a high of 4 C and visibility below five kilometres is the forecast for Monday in Iqaluit, according to Environment Canada.

Norris said he's "comfortable" with the number of people involved in the search, but anyone who is interested in joining should contact the Emergency Management Office in Iqaluit first.

"We need to make sure we're organized, keep everyone accounted for and search in the right area," Norris said. "Today is a great day in terms of the weather being a slight improvement from yesterday and we're hoping to get a lot of assets in there searching today."