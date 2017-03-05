Yukon's Frantic Follies Vaudeville Show, a revue showcasing the entertainment during the Gold Rush era, is "closing the old green curtain", citing falling tourism numbers and financial risk.

"The current state of tourism no longer supports a show of our size," Grant Simpson wrote in an email to CBC News. "We are unsure of what the future holds, but what we do know is the show can no longer survive as a full-time tourist attraction.

"The current cast is naturally disappointed as we were all hoping for another season. However, current tourist numbers make the risk too great and we have to make the responsible decision at the right time," Simpson said.

The follies show has been running in Whitehorse for nearly 50 years.

The show had struggled financially in recent years after Holland America ended confirmed bookings with its thousands of bus tourists.

Simpson said the show will still be available at a smaller scale for conventions and special events.