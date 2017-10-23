Britain will give Canada the shipwrecks of British explorer John Franklin, who tried to chart the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic in 1845.

Britain's defence ministry said in a statement it would transfer the ownership of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to Parks Canada over the coming weeks, but retain a small sample of artifacts.

The U.K. government is proposing to update a memorandum of understanding signed in 1997 that said Britain owned everything related to the wrecks while Canada would have custody and control of them.

The wrecks were found in 2014 and 2016.

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon says the arrangement "will ensure that these wrecks and artifacts are conserved for future generations."

Franklin and 128 hand-picked men sought to find the passage — a shortcut to Asia that supposedly ran from the Atlantic to the Pacific by way of the Arctic.

All of them died, making the voyage the worst tragedy in the history of Arctic exploration.

Parks Canada underwater archeologist Charles Dagneau cuts kelp near the opening from an illuminator on the surface of the upper deck of HMS Erebus. The ownership of Erebus, along with HMS Terror will be transferred to Canada. (Parks Canada)

Contested ownership

Ownership of the artifacts recovered from the wrecks has been contested by the Inuit Heritage Trust, which says the artifacts belong to the trust and the government of Nunavut as per the Nunavut Land Claims agreement.

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna has also raised concerns about the ownership of artifacts discovered in the wrecks.

In Sept. 2016, Taptuna wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing Parks Canada of taking artifacts from HMS Erebus without permission.

"The wrecks are in Nunavut and the [government of Nunavut] has regulatory authority over them," Taptuna wrote in that letter, arguing the "waters between the islands in the Nunavut archipelago constitute internal waters," of Nunavut.

Parks Canada previously told CBC the agency had aquired all the permits it needed to remove artifacts from the sites.