Expect some delays this summer if you're driving N.W.T. Highway 3 between Fort Providence and Yellowknife.

The Frank Channel Bridge in Behchoko is getting some major rehabilitation work over the next two summers.

N.W.T.'s Department of Transportation says speed reductions will be in effect, and traffic will be limited to a single lane between May and October. Commercial vehicles will be subject to legal height, width and weight restrictions, with no over-dimension or overweight axle loadings allowed.

The department expects short delays.

Two-lane traffic will resume between November and April.