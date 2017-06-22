Work to repave and widen Yellowknife's Frame Lake Trail between City Hall and Stanton Territorial Hospital begins on June 22.

The plan is to widen the trail by an extra metre along the two-kilometre stretch. A marked centre line will also be added for user safety. The project is expected to cost $200,000.

Dave Hurley, facilities manager with the City of Yellowknife, says the idea is to make the multi-purpose trail more user-friendly.

"The current trail in most cases is about two metres wide, so we're going to widen it to three metres," he said.

"You can find people walking on it, running on it, pushing carriages on it, or people bicycling on it, so we want to make it wider, more usable, more friendly and obviously, for safety."

The trail will remain open during construction, but sections will be periodically blocked off over the next couple weeks.

Users are asked to obey all detours and signage put in the area.

Crews with N.W.T. Construction Ltd. will work on the trail Monday through Saturday. Hurley expects construction to be completed around mid-July.