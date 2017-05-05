The Tlicho government wants to stop a controversial exploration project set to take place this summer on the North Arm of Great Slave Lake.

Explor, a Calgary-based seismic data company, plans to revive old claims and explore for silica sand, a type of sand used during the process of fracking.

The area is about 50 kilometres west of Yellowknife and is the same place where Husky Oil withdrew plans to drill for silica back in 2015.

The Tlicho say they have consistently been against all exploration and development in Dinàgà Wek'èhodì, where Whitebeach Point is located.

"It is not a matter of a poor consultation process or of any misunderstanding of the project or its economic potential," a Tlicho news release said.

"The Tlicho Government does not support development or exploration of the area; its priority values lie in the cultural and ecological realm."

Won't touch Whitebeach point, says company

According to a letter on Explor's Facebook page addressed to Tlicho Grand Chief Eddie Erasmus, the company signed a mining option agreement with Husky Oil to explore 29 claims.

The same letter says it will not be conducting any exploration activities in the four overlapping claims in Dinàgà Wek'èhodì.

"Nobody, including me, wants to see Whitebeach Point affected by what we do," said Explor's president, Allan Chatenay, in an interview with CBC.

Despite Chatenay's insistence that the culturally and ecologically important areas will remain untouched, the Tlicho want the entire project stopped and all 29 claims to be off limits.

"It's the gateway to the rest of the world in terms of looking at the North," said John B. Zoe, Tlicho government spokesperson.

"And it's a very unique area. You won't find anything like this in the North that's not been found already. Very pristine. People have been using it for many, many years, especially in the old days."

Project name 'disrespectful'

Originally under Husky Oil, the silica sand exploration project was called Chedabucto.

"The old name is named after a place in the Maritimes. It didn't make a lot of sense to us," said Chatenay.

"We wanted to communicate very clearly that there was a fresh start, that we were approaching things in a new and different way."

The project is now called Whagwe, which means "place of sand" in Tlicho.

"What could be a more fitting name for the project," Chatenay said.

According to the Tlicho government, the name isn't fitting at all.

"The company has unilaterally appropriated a Tlicho name for this project," the Tlicho news release said.

"The name change — from Chebaducto Project to Whagwe — is both inappropriate and disrespectful."

Name change a possibility

In an interview with CBC, Chatenay said he's disappointed that the name has not been accepted by the Tlicho, but hopes to work with them to find something more appropriate.

"Of course we would love to come up with a name that everybody can agree on that describes the project in a way that sets the tone properly," he said.

Despite the backlash from the Tlicho government, Chatenay said he'll be going ahead with the company's exploration plans this summer and that he doesn't need a land use permit because the work will be low impact.

"The drilling will be below the threshold," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tlicho said they've submitted a proposal to the federal government that seeks protection of portions of the area, and they will continue to oppose the entire project going forward.