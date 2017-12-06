A fox has tested positive for rabies after being found at a dump in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, said the territorial government.

The Department of Health is warning residents to avoid foxes in and around the community — especially if it shows strange behaviour such as staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises.

Last month, a fox caught in Baker Lake, Nunavut, tested positive for rabies.

The department is reminding residents that a sick fox may appear friendly.

"Children should not play with foxes," it says in a news release Wednesday.

A Health Department spokesperson said children were not playing with the fox found recently in Rankin Inlet.

Rabies, a viral disease, can be transmitted to humans. Early symptoms include fever, headaches and weakness. If left unvaccinated, rabies is almost always fatal, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Anyone who is infected must get treatment immediately, says the Health Department.