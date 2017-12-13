A fox has tested positive for rabies in Cape Dorset, according to Nunavut's Department of Health.

The department is warning residents to avoid foxes in and around the community — especially if it shows strange behaviour such as staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises.

Earlier this month, a fox found in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, tested positive for rabies, as did a fox in Baker Lake.

The department says residents should remember a sick fox may appear friendly.

"Children should not play with foxes," it says in a news release.

Rabies, a viral disease, can be transmitted to humans. Early symptoms include fever, headaches and weakness. If left unvaccinated, rabies is almost always fatal, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Anyone who is infected must get treatment immediately, says the Health Department.