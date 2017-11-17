A fox recently caught in Baker Lake, Nunavut, has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the health department.

The government is warning people to avoid having contact with foxes, and also with dogs that have had contact with foxes. Anyone who has come in contact with a fox is asked to immediately report the incident to their health centre.

Last week, the health department warned people about an increase in fox sightings across the territory, in or near communities, in a news release.

In May, a fox tested positive for rabies in Igloolik.

Rabies, a viral disease, can be transmitted to humans. Early symptoms include fever, headaches and weakness. If left unvaccinated, rabies is almost always fatal, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The government of Nunavut says anyone who is infected must get treatment immediately.

People who have seen a fox or wolf around their community, or who have a dog that may have been in contact with one, are asked to call the conservation officer or regional environmental health officer at 867-645-8071.