Fox tests positive for rabies in Igloolik

A fox in Igloolik, Nunavut, has tested positive for rabies and a dog, which was acting unusually, was also sent for testing.

In a press release issued Friday, the territory's Department of Health reminded people that a sick fox may appear friendly.

It asks residents to keep their pets tied up when they are outside and to monitor their behaviour.

The release outlines strange behaviours that can be signs of the disease in animals, including staggering, frothing at the mouth, choking or making unusual noises.

If any animal exhibiting those behaviours is spotted it should be avoided and reported to bylaw. Children should not play with foxes or other wildlife, it says.

If someone has been bitten or scratched, the disease can be transferred to humans, so they should visit the health centre immediately, as treatment must be started quickly.

Early symptoms include fever, headaches and weakness. If left unvaccinated, rabies is almost always fatal, says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are available in the community. Igloolik residents can contact the hamlet office for more information.

People who have seen a fox or wolf around their community, or who have a dog that may have been in contact with one, are asked to call the conservation officer immediately at 867-934-8999 or the regional environmental health officer at 867-975-4815.