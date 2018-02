The death of a four-year-old child, who died at the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit, is being investigated by the Nunavut Coroner Service.

Deputy Chief Coroner Khen Sagadraca says the child died Sunday. The child's identity was not released.

The Nunavut Coroner Service requires an autopsy be done in cases where a child under the age of five dies.