Boy, 4, dies in Pond Inlet after being struck by vehicle

A four-year-old boy has died in Pond Inlet, in what Nunavut RCMP are considering an accident.

A vehicle backed up out of a driveway of a home around 7 p.m. Friday and struck the child, said Cpl. Henry Coman.

Coman said a family member immediately transported the child to the community's local health centre, and RCMP were called shortly after.

The boy died of his injuries about an hour later, said Coman.

Coman said he does not expect anyone will be charged in the incident.

Police are not releasing the child's name.

Pond Inlet is a community of approximately 1,600 people and is located in the Qikiqtaaluk region of Nunavut.