'Too low for a long time': N.W.T. government doles out more dollars for foster parents

The Foster Family Coalition of the N.W.T. is applauding an increase to the amount of money foster parents in the territory receive to provide for children in their care.

It's the first increase the territorial government has made to foster care rates in 10 years, and it took effect April 1.

"That daily per diem has been too low for a long time," said Tammy Roberts, executive director of the Foster Family Coalition of the N.W.T., who said she was happy about the change.

Roberts said foster parents use the daily funding to cover food and shelter for a foster child.

"This is going to help foster parents provide better care for kids, and it helps them so that they don't have to spend money out of pocket," she said.

Increases vary per community

The increases vary from one community to the next, because they are based on the rate of inflation.

In Yellowknife, for example, the basic daily rate a foster parent receives has increased to $29 from $24. In Inuvik, that rate changed to $46 up from $33.

However, In Tuktoyaktuk, where foster parents receive $49 a day, the daily basic rate remains unchanged. That's also the case in Nahanni Butte, where the rate is $40 a day.

Another daily rate parents receive based on the age of the foster child is going up across the territory, too.

The rate for children up to five years old has increased to $5 a day up from $4, according to the Northwest Territories government. The new rate for children between the ages of six and 12 is $4, and it's $6 for children between 13 and 18 years old.

'It was time,' says government

Bethan Williams-Simpson, manager of child and family services with the Department of Health and Social Services, said "it was time" for the increase.

The change came partly because of a departmental review of foster care rates, as well as recommendations from MLAs and the auditor general, she said.

The Foster Family Coalition had also been advocating for increases, said Williams-Simpson.

Subsidies for parents with adoptive children are changing as well — increasing from 60 per cent of the daily basic rate foster parents receive, to 90 per cent.

In Yellowknife, that would be an increase to $26 a day from $14 a day for an adopted child.

While Roberts is pleased with the changes, she said one thing that's missing is respite care and mandatory training for foster parents.

Respite care provides foster parents with temporary relief from the demands of caregiving and is not mandatory in the N.W.T., unlike some other jurisdictions, said Roberts.

She said foster parents in the Northwest Territories pay out of pocket for it if they want it.

"Those are extremely important as well for retention," said Roberts. "We'll continue to advocate for other additional services for our families in the Northwest Territories."